Enhanced boat patrols on lakes July 4-6

OREGON – Oregon is enhancing patrols on lakes in the state this 4th of July weekend looking for impaired boaters.

Sheriff Offices across Oregon and the Oregon State Police will be participating in Operation Dry Water July 4 – 6. The State says impaired boaters will face serious penalties. Consequences of Boating Under the Influence (BUI) include possible jail time, a $6,250 fine and possible loss of boating privileges. Over 100 law enforcement boats will be participating in Operation Dry Water throughout the state.

“The 4th of July weekend is actually, statistically the most dangerous period, where we see the most incidents and accidents in every state that has boating.” Said Oregon State Marine Board Public Information Officer Ashley Massey.

“So yes. If you see something say something.” Added Massey.

Boating under the influence includes prescription drugs, alcohol, inhalants, marijuana or any substance that impairs a persons ability to operate a boat safely.

To report an impaired boater, call 911.

