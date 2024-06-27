Ashland interested in alternatives for Fourth of July Fireworks

ASHLAND, Ore. – A citywide ban on fireworks and a halt to the city’s fireworks show since 2019, Ashland is now seeking alternatives for their Fourth of July finale in the coming years.

With fire season in mind, Ashland’s Chamber of Commerce is exploring alternatives to address safety concerns and a limited budget.

Fireworks displays used to be roughly one-third of the budget for Ashland’s Fourth of July celebration.

While fireworks have been absent in the skies over Ashland, the chamber says drones might be on the horizon.

According to Utah-based ‘Open Sky Productions’ ,which is doing drone shows in Eugene, a show is comprised of 100 to 500 drones and costs roughly $15,000 to start.

