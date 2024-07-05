Ashland’s “Go 4th For Kids!” Parade packed despite heat

ASHLAND, Ore. – Fourth of July celebrations kicked off this morning with Ashland’s Parade through downtown.

Folks were not deterred by the forecasted triple digit temperatures.

Led by the city’s kid mayors, Ember Richards and Avalon Gerk, the parade featured a colorful array of marching bands and community groups.

People brought friends and family, some came as far away as Utah to enjoy the day’s festivities.

“I think my favorite parade float would be Smokey the Bear.”

“I saw the people with the blue hair and the red dresses. I thought that was cool.”

The Firecracker Queens took 1st place in the parade after being absent since the pandemic began.

Our very own NBC5 News van was also there.

