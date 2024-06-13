Horse Racing is set to return to Grants Pass Downs this weekend

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Starting Saturday, the Grants Pass Downs will host races every weekend through July 4.

The event promises exciting races and family-friendly entertainment.

Director of Communications, Tag Wotherspoon says there’s really something for everyone.

“Whether it’s all the different promotions that we have, that something as simple as Father’s Day. So on Father’s Day all dads get in free,” said Wotherspoon. “And then in addition to that we have also have a Don Jackson Day and a senior citizens day where fans that are 60 and older get in for free.”

Doors open at 11:45 a.m., with races starting at 1 p.m.

Admission is $4 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Parking is free, and lawn chairs are allowed.

For more information visit the official Grants Pass Downs website.

