Jackie Apodaca and Steven Sapp talk Ashland New Plays Festival’s Hamlet

ASHLAND, Ore — In a partnership with Play On Shakespeare, Ashland New Plays Festival presents Hamlet: Scenes from a modern verse translation by UNIVERSES.

ANPF Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca and UNIVERSES Artistic Director Steven Sapp both joined Sunrise this morning to talk about this special presentation of Hamlet, and what opportunities their respective organizations bring to playwrights in Southern Oregon and beyond.

Saturday, June 1 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 2 at 1:30pm, audiences can see selected scenes from Shakespeare’s classic, but with a modern twist. Afterward, there will be a talkbacks where audience members can provide valuable feedback to the artists involved in the production.

The Ashland New Plays Festival has been active since 1992. They are looking forward to their flagship event, their Fall Festival, beginning in October. This year’s festival will feature four winners of an international new plays competition.

UNIVERSES was founded in The Bronx, New York in 1995 be Steven and co-founder Mildred Ruiz-Sapp. It is a national Ensemble Theater Company, of multi-disciplined writers and performers of color, who create moving, challenging, and entertaining works for the stage. The group breaks the traditional theatrical bounds to create its own brand of theater.

For more information about Ashland New Plays Festival, visit ashlandnewplays.org. To learn more about UNIVERSES, visit universesonstage.com.

