Entire Oregon Coast open for recreational, commercial crabbing

SALEM, Ore. – Recreational and commercial crabbing is once again open for the entire Oregon Coast.
Crabbing closures started after domoic acid–a marine biotoxin–was detected.
Domoic acid is created by a particular type of algae that blooms of the west coast. The toxin can cause issues with the digestive system, headache, confusion, short-term memory loss and even death. Cooking or freezing will not remove the toxin from the affected animals.
On March 5, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced crab samples up and down the Oregon Coast dropped below the alert level. As a result, the entire coast is now open for crabbing, free of restrictions.
For commercial crabbing operation, officials lifted the requirement that crabs from Cape Blanco to the California border be gutted. However, it’s always a good idea to gutted prior to cooking.
Fish and wildlife officials will continue monitoring marine toxin levels. More information can be found here: https://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures