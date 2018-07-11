‘Environmental destruction’ caused by N. California marijuana operation

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies in northern California discovered an illegal drug operation that was causing “extensive environmental destruction.”
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said they were in the process of serving search warrants at three locations Tuesday. That’s when they found one location, in particular, that was creating devastation to the surrounding area. According to deputies, it was the worst environmental destruction related to marijuana cultivation they had ever seen.
Three of the locations were diverting water from nearby Cedar Creek, approximately 22 miles east of Eureka. One site was operating an illegal butane hash oil lab that was discharging hazardous sludge into the creek, deputies said.
At the site, deputies found 238 pounds of processed marijuana, 6,677 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of pesticide and over 200 twenty-gallon propane tanks.
Deputies released no further information.