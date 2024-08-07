EPA issues emergency ban of weedkiller Dacthal

(CNN) – The United States Environment Protection Agency is taking a common weedkiller off the market.

The EPA has issued an emergency suspension of DCPA also known as Dacthal.

It’s an herbicide used to control weeds in grasses and crops, particularly greens like kale and broccoli.

The suspension comes after the agency cited a serious risk to pregnant women and their unborn babies who are exposed to the chemical.

The exposure can alter fetal thyroid hormone levels, result in low birth weight, and cause other developmental issues.

The EPA said levels may remain unsafe for 25 days or more after application.

Within the next 90 days, the agency plans to issue a notice of intent to cancel DCPA products.

This is the first time the EPA has used its emergency suspension authority in 40 years.

In 1983, the agency banned a pesticide known as EDB.

