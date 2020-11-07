EPA still tackling household hazardous waste from Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Environmental Protection Agency is implementing emergency measures to protect waterways from hazardous ash and debris from the Almeda Fire.
At the state’s request, the EPA will try to stem the flow of wildfire debris into Bear Creek. The work involves placing bundles of straw and nets at points that may drain into the creek.
The EPA is still working to remove solid debris from residential properties. When the agency finishes work in Jackson County, it will move on to other Oregon communties devastated by wildfires.
For more information about the next stage of cleanup, visit the EPA’s 2020 Oregon Fires Recovery website.