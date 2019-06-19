EPA unveils coal-friendly rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NCB) – The Environmental Protection Agency is rolling out a coal-friendly rule that critics say will hurt the fight against climate change.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler made the announcement Wednesday.
The proposal would get rid of Obama-era regulations that focused on reducing coal dependence in favor of natural gas.
Instead, it will put the power in the hands of individual states regarding the emission rates of coal plants.
Administrator Wheeler said, “The Affordable Clean Energy rule, ACE, gives states the regulatory certainty they need to continue to reduce emissions and provide affordable and reliable energy for all Americans. Unlike the CPP, the ACE rule adheres to the four corners of the Clean Air Act. EPA sets the best system of emission reductions and then states set the standards of performance. This is how the clean air act says the process should work.”
Environmental groups are expected to challenge the new rule in court.