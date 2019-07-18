Epstein denied bail

(NBC) – A New York federal judge says financier Jeffrey Epstein must stay behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Epstein showed no reaction as the U.S. District Court judge explained his decision this morning.
The defense team had asked that Epstein be granted bail and stay on house arrest.
The judge said Epstein presents a flight risk. He also cited the testimony of two accusers, who said they feared for their safety and the safety of others if Epstein were to be released.
Epstein is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida from 2002 to 2005.
After a secret non-prosecution deal in Florida in 2008, some of his accusers are pleased with today’s court decision.
“There was a time when the United States government sadly failed our clients, ten years ago or so, those days are apparently now behind us,” Attorney Stan Pottinger said. “We urge those who may still be wondering, ‘Should I come forward? Should I be a part of this process?’ Yes, you should. You can trust the process. You should come forward and help see that justice is done.”
Epstein has pleaded not guilty.
After court, Epstein’s attorney told NBC News he had not read the court’s opinion yet. But after reviewing it, he will seriously contemplate an appeal to the Second Circuit.