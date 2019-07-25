Epstein hurt in prison

NEW YORK CITY (WNBC) – Jeffrey Epstein was injured behind bars. Investigators are now trying to determine if the accused pedophile is the victim of an attack or if he tried to harm himself.
Epstein, a wealthy financier, is jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City and was denied bail on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy, which he refutes. He’s accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls.
Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell, semi-conscious, with bruises on his neck, according to WNBC, citing sources.
Investigators now trying to determine if those wounds were self-inflicted or if someone attacked Epstein.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said, “As with all inmates, for privacy and security reasons, we do not share information on an inmate’s medical status or their conditions of confinement.”