Epstein’s prison guards appear in court

NEW YORK CITY (WNBC) – Two federal prison guards accused of falsifying records on the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide appeared in court today.
Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were surrounded by media as they walked out of a New York City courtroom.
Both guards are now scheduled to go to trial on April 20th.
Federal prosecutors say they have obtained “hundreds of hours of video” from the Metropolitan Correctional Center of the night before Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell.
The defendants are now free on bail and are next scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 30th.
The New York City medical examiner’s office ruled Epstein s death a suicide by hanging. However, Epstein’s death remains under investigation by several federal agencies.