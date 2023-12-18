Equipment Stolen from the Oregon Caves

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – More than $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve.

According to the National Park Service, it happened between the night of November 27, 2023, and the next morning.

A black Can-Am UTV, a large dump trailer, and a toolkit were taken along with a variety of other assets.

One item was recovered the day after the burglary.

The park is urging anyone with information to call 707-465-7457.

