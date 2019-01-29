Erickson Inc. helicopter crashes in Australia, crew reportedly safe

GIPPSLAND, Australia – An Erickson Aircrane helicopter was involved in a crash in southeastern Australia.
While involved in firebombing operations east of Melbourne, an Erickson Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane crashed into a reservoir held back by Thomson Dam. The crew of three inside the helicopter were able to swim to shore and are now safe, Vic Emergency reported.
The aircrane is reportedly one of ten working the Thomson Catchment Complex fires. It was contracted out to the state of Victoria.
According to Vic Emergency, Erickson Inc. helicopters started fighting fires in Victoria in the late 1990s. Since then, the aircranes have played a vital role in protecting citizens each summer.
Vic Emergency said, “… we extend our gratitude to all of the brave and dedicated men and women involved in air operations.”