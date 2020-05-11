Escape Ashland offers outdoor puzzle hunt, safe social distancing

ASHLAND, Ore.– If you’re looking for some safe social distancing fun, an Ashland business is offering something unique.
Escape Ashland has released an outdoor puzzle hunt you can use through your smartphone. All that you have to do is sign up with a group of up to four people and download the app ClueKeeper.
Owner Kerri Franklin says she’s been working on this for about a year or so. In the past, when school groups would come to the escape room she wanted to have an outdoor activity for the students while they waited for their turn.
With everything happening with coronavirus, she thought it would be the perfect time to develop a new hunt for all ages to enjoy.
“What I’m learning is that it’s similar to Pokemon GO and that ClueKeeper uses this augmented reality technology where you can overlay images,” said Franklin.
Franklin says the hunt takes people from downtown Ashland all the way up to the Oregon Cabaret Theatre as a self-guided tour of all of the iconic places in the area.
She says she’s working with the Southern Oregon Historical Society to develop another puzzle hunt in Jacksonville. The hope is to provide something fun and safe people can use outdoors while also learning about the city as well.
You can sign up for the Ashland puzzle hunt on Escape Ashland’s website here.
