Escaped burn in Eagle Point knocked down

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —  Crews responded to a backyard burn in Eagle Point Wednesday afternoon after it got out of control.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Medford Oaks RV Park on Highway 140.

The fire grew to an acre and a half in size but was quickly knocked down. No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

Oregon Department of Forestry is asking people to be careful as they wrap up their debris burning.

