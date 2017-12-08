Escaped inmate back in custody

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – A woman who walked away from her Coffee Creek Correctional Facility work crew on November 4 was found and is now back in custody.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said 42-year-old inmate Lorrie Marie Hocker was riding in a van on the way back from a work assignment. That’s when she opened one of the van’s doors and fled.
Hocker is described as a “minimum-custody” inmate. She was admitted to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in September of 2017 to serve time for two counts of coercion out of Montana and one count of felony assault out of Lane County. She was scheduled to be released in July 2018.
On Friday, December 8, Hocker was arrested by officers with the Tualatin Police Department.
“The Department of Corrections thanks Tualatin Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the public for all of the tips, investigation, and hard work leading to Hocker’s arrest. It’s partnerships like these that help all of us to meet our mission of protecting the public, and we are pleased she is safe and back in custody,” said DOC Inspector General Craig Prins.