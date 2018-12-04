Escaped prisoner shot by South Carolina homeowner

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/NBC) – A South Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after she shot and killed an escaped inmate who broke into her home.
It all started when two prisoners from Pickens County assaulted two guards early this Tuesday morning, escaping from jail.
One of the inmates, 30-year-old Bruce McLaughlin Junior, broke into a nearby home around 3:00 a.m.
As he got closer to a bedroom he was shot by the homeowner in the head.
The second inmate, Timothy Dill, was captured nearby.
Authorities believe the shooting was justified.
Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said, “This was a big guy. If she hadn’t had a weapon, no telling what would have happened, but she stopped the crime. She solved the crime for us, and she came out a winner. I talked with her last night and gave her a big hug and told her how proud I was of her because she saved her life.”
Sheriff Clark continued, “The one thing I want to stress in this is, especially females, is get your CWP. Be trained in your weapon. Shoot it often at the local range or where you can.”
The guards who were injured are recovering their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.