Escaping the cold, Medford shelter opens its doors

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford homeless shelter opens its doors to help the most vulnerable escape the harsh conditions. On Saturday, it was the first night in months that many people there had a warm bed and roof over their head.
“It’s got my strength back,” said John Aguilar, one of the residents of the shelter. “It’s got my mind back. It’s given my hope back.”
The Kelly Shelter’s doors are open at the First United Methodist Church and for a select few, it’s a chance for a fresh start. Organized by Rogue Retreat, 50 people selected through a vetting process will receive a variety of services through the winter with the goal of getting them off the street.
“You will see a change in a lot of these people,” said Chad McComas, executive director of Rogue Retreat. “You’ll see them starting to get their hope back. Some go back to school, some start getting jobs. You know it’s pretty amazing to watch.”
Some are already on that path like Aguilar.
“Right now, I got my computer right back here, I got some homework I gotta get done and it’s just like, I’m going to make this happen,” he said.
Aguilar is currently attending Rogue Community College to become a medical assistant. He’s been homeless for some time but with the help of the Kelly Shelter things are getting better.
“I’m so excited when I graduate,” said Aguilar. “I’ve been working so hard to get this done.”
Like everyone here at the shelter, people like Aguilar are who Rogue Retreat is striving to help. And for Aguilar, he has a few words for those who have struggled just like him.
“Don’t give up,” he said. “Just keep going.”
The Kelly Shelter will be open till March.
According to Rogue Retreat, last year the organization was able to successfully move about 40 of its applicants into housing and finding a secure job. The organization says that people can still apply for a bed as accepted applicants may not show up or may successfully move out and into a home.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.