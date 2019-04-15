Ethics and leadership training for the youth, families of Medford law enforcement

MEDFORD, Ore.– Ethics and leadership training for young adults to create a more wholesome community. That’s the idea behind a local organization’s work that made its start here in southern Oregon.
The Ethos Project works with law enforcement across the region to provide ethical and leadership consulting. The idea is to make a cultural change in an agency that can then be spread throughout the community.
“We look at ethics and leadership and success training as not just a one-time thing,” said Jeff Crapo, a leadership instructor with The Ethos Project. “But we call it ethical fitness, ethical longevity, it’s something you have to do all the time.”
For the first time ever though, The Ethos Project partnered with the Medford Police Department to give training to the families of officers in the department as well.
“Teens face a lot of challenges out there and there’s not a lot of places where they get ethics training and leadership training,” said Crapo. “So this is one of the areas where we said if these officers and these agencies are going to commit to us then we’re also going to commit to them.”
Already the Medford Police Department, which has been working with the project for three years, has seen good results in all of its employees.
“It’s kind of a wellness package, we want them to get to the finish line,” said Lt. Justin Ivens. “This is a tough profession, this is a long career and I think this is a tool that will help them get to that end.”
Over 30 kids took part in Sunday’s juvenile program. The department and organization hope they can continue to offer this in the future and branch the program out further to others in the community.
