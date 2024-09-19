Ethics commission clears Josephine County commissioners after complaints

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Commissioners in Josephine County have been cleared by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC) after it investigated several complaints.

The OGEC looked into complaints made by the county’s former HR director, JJ Scofield, about a meeting on April 30 held by Commissioners John West, Herman Baertschiger, and then Commissioner Dan DeYoung.

The complaint centered around policies and procedures related to that meeting’s executive session.

All three complaints were dismissed by the ethics commission in a 5 to 3 vote.

