EU data protections to impact Facebook, Google

SCHWEICH, Germany (CNN/APTN) – The German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection said Thursday that new European Union data protection regulations coming into force in May would force internet giants such as Facebook to abide by state rules or pay a fine.
The European Union has already adopted a new basic data protection regulation which is intended to provide users with greater transparency regarding the data used.
Facebook and other tech giants like Google are bracing for tough new data privacy rules that take effect May 25th and will apply to any company that collects data on EU residents, no matter where it is based.
The rules will make it easier for consumers to give and withdraw consent for the use of their data.
Facebook could face a fine of almost $2 billion in the event of a violation.