Eugene man reported missing

Eugene, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old Eugene man.
The Eugene Police Department said Raymond James Kucinski was last seen at a residence in the 1200 block of Spyglass Drive. His wife reported him missing on October 5.
It’s unusual for Kucinski to be away from home without contact for a long period of time, which increases the concern for his safety.
Police described Kucinski as 5’10” with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a sports team jacket. He reportedly left the residence in a silver 2013 Honda CRV with license plate 176FMP.
Anyone with information about this missing person case is asked to call Eugene police at 541-682-5111.