European Union debates travel ban for Americans

(NBC) As European countries prepare to reopen their borders to international travel, the European Union plans on blocking visitors from countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks, including the United States. However, individual European nations will ultimately make their own decision.
The EU’s final decision, set to be made next week, could cause diplomatic tensions.
Representatives of European countries are discussing which citizens from around the world to allow into the European Union for non-essential travel. Things like vacations and business.
Right now, two European Union diplomats tell NBC News that America is not included in that list of citizens who would be acceptable to travel to the European Union for non-essential business after July 1.
Now, the calculation is being made based on infection rates. And, of course, the infection rates in the U.S. are higher than in Europe.
It’s important to point out too that no decision has been made at this point. And that even if a decision is made, individual European countries will have the right to not follow that guidance.
But just to give you an example of how difficult, how tricky of a decision this is. Infection rates in China are lower than in Europe. So potentially Europe may decide to allow Chinese citizens for non-essential travel, but not Americans.