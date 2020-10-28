Europeans protest COVID-19 restrictions

ROME, Italy (NBC) — Business owners and workers took to the streets of Italy and Spain Wednesday to protest the economic impact that newly-imposed coronavirus restrictions are having on their livelihoods.
In Italy, new restrictions include early closures for bars and restaurants. Gyms and swimming pools will shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.
Protesters set up tableclothes with dishes and glasses on the floor and one chef performed “The Silence,” a song played at army funerals.
Dozens of theater owners staged a sit-in in front of Rome’s main theater. They caled for the venue to be reopened with protocols to ensure safety for the public and employees.
Meanwhile, in Spain, hundreds held similar protests against business closures.
Cases in the northeastern region of spain have spiraled out of control, putting pressure on the public health system once again.
At the same time, statistics show that the total number of people out of work in Spain stood at 3.7 million.