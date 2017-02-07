(NBC News Channel) — A euthanasia drug found in dog food has prompted an Illinois pet food company to issue a recall, following the death of a dog.
Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Company is recalling five lots of its 12-ounce cans of “Hunk of Beef Au Jus” out of an abundance of caution after detecting one lot was contaminated with a euthanasia drug called pentobarbital.
The recalled cans were sold in 15 states (Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida) as well as online.
Five dogs have become ill and one of them died after consuming the product.
Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Any consumers with questions or concerns regarding the dog food recall may contact Evanger’s at 1-847-537-0102.