Evacuation area around S. Obenchain Fire expands

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The evacuation level around the South Obenchain Fire burning near Shady Cove has been elevated.
HERE is the latest map from Jackson County showing evacuation orders. Everything in red is under a Level 3 go evacuation order. Everything in yellow is under a Level 2 (be set) order. The semi-transparent shape in the middle of the map is an outline of the fire.
The ground covered by the Level 3 notice is a notable expansion to the previous area.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the South Obenchain Fire has burned an estimated 20,500 acres. While it is burning primarily in mountainous forestland, it is rapidly spreading toward Shady Cove and Trail.
Kyle Novy-Riley with ODF said crews are working on establishing fire lines, “We’re focusing on the south face of the fire,” he explained. “We’ve been digging a dozer line on that and we’ve been making some progress on that.”
The fire has forced officials to close Highway 62 at Highway 234 all the way to Trail. There’s no word on when it will reopen.