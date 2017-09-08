Evacuation levels around Chetco Bar fire lowered

Curry County, Ore. – Curry County Sheriff John Ward announced some residents under by a mandatory evacuation order due to the Chetco Bar Fire can now return to their homes.
According to the sheriff, Curry County residents outside the fire perimeter who were under Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notices are now under Level 2 (get set).
Areas include Pistol River Road, Carpenterville Road, North Bank Chetco River Road to the established fire perimeter, Gardner Ridge Road to the established fire perimeter and South Bank Chetco River Road.
All those affected need to bring picture I.D. to the sheriff’s office during regular business hours to receive re-entry materials.
The sheriff said Residents need to remember the level could change, and the threat to the public is not over.
Sheriff Ward’s letter is as follows:
As you all know, our communities have been fighting this Chetco Bar Fire since it threatened our lives and homes on August 18th. This fire has taken from us so many things including homes of our fellow residents and friends. There has been an unprecedented frontal attack on this fire from Wildland Firefighters, Structural Firefighters, Local Firefighters, Incident Command, National Guard, Law Enforcement and other agencies from all over the State of Oregon and beyond. We were doing evacuation notices on a daily basis and it seemed like when we would gain some ground, we would then lose it back causing additional evacuations, displacing people from their homes.
As your Sheriff, along with Chief Chris Wallace of the Brookings Police Department and the Oregon State Police, we have been constantly looking for opportunities to get those displaced residents back in their homes safely. We have been staying out in front of the fire and taking every opportunity to re-home our residents. I know it has been a ping pong effect on many residents within the unincorporated area from level 3 to level 2 and back to level 3 due to the fire behavior.
At this time I have received a recommendation from the Fire Incident Management Team due to the current weather we have along with the fire behavior, that all residents outside the fire perimeter who are in a current level 3 may now be moved back to a level 2. As long as the Fire Incident Management Team feels comfortable enough to make this recommendation, we will make this happen. We all need to be mindful that even though the level reduces, it does not mean the fire is out or no longer a threat and that all residents should be prepared to evacuate if that times comes again. A public notice will be sent out shortly advising of which areas will now be back to level 2.
Sheriff Ward