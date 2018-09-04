Evacuation levels near Hugo Road Fire change

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Evacuation levels have been changed for residents near the Hugo Road Fire burning in Josephine County
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire started on September 2 near Hugo, about ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass. As of the morning of September 4, the fire was estimated to cover 199 acres and was 45% contained.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office listed the following evacuation notices at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday:
- Level 3 “GO” notice: 7351, 7396, 7511, 7600, 7637, 7695, 7700, 7719 and 7720 Hugo Rd, 910, 1234, 1270, 1280 and 1291 Oxyoke Rd, 525, 900, 905, 912, and 920 Templin Ave, 398 and 540 Wilson Ln
- Level 2 “BE SET” notice: 7007, 7151, 7222, 7226, 7230, 7251, 7310 and 7400 Hugo Rd, 225, 255, 345 and 401 Keeta Way, 326, 366, 380, 470 and 490 Monterico Rd, 350, 450, 500, 543, 571, 572, 575, 585, 620, 635, 680, 747, 750, 780, 785, 795, 809, 830, 848, 887, 925, 959, 1360, 1361, 1372, 1380, 1388, 1390, 1395, 1471, 1497 and 1525 Oxyoke Rd, 449, 465, 500, 570, 606 and 630 Templin Ave, 1129 Three Pine Rd, 225 Trevor Way, 291, 350, 370, 381, 401 and 453 Wilson Ln.
- Areas outside of the above describe streets and addresses are being downgraded to a Level 1 “BE READY.”
An evacuation shelter for people and animals has been established at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
According to ODF, 663 people have been evacuated, 2 residences have been destroyed, 3 residences have been damaged, and 265 residences remain threatened.
During the night, crews were able to establish a 100-foot wide control line. They hope to double the width of that line Tuesday.
Rural Metro Fire crews said they, along with the Grants Pass Department of Safety and ODF’s Southwest Oregon District, were able to stop the growth of four other fires that started during the Hugo Road Fire. The largest of those fires was said to be just under one acre in size.
An interactive map of current evacuation levels can be found at https://bit.ly/2uUku2C
For updated fire information, call 541-474-5305.