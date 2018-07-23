Evacuation notices for Monday, July 23, 2018

The following evacuation notices were effective as of July 23 at 4:16 p.m. The following information is not guaranteed to be exhaustive. Readers are encouraged to contact the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. for the latest fire information.
MEDFORD, Ore. – More evacuations have been issued as the Garner Complex grew several thousand acres overnight.
Here’s a look at current evacuations in Josephine County due to the fires burning nearby:
- Level 3 (go) evacuations remain in effect for the Oak Flat community outside of Selma as well as the upper end of Shan Creek and Limpy Creek Roads in Grants Pass, and all of West Pickett Creek Road.
- Level 2 (be set) evacuations have been issued for the lower end of Shan Creek and Limpy Creek Roads as well as Pickett Creek Road, and Dutcher Creek Road. That means you should be set with important items and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
- Level 1 (be ready) notices were been issued for riverbanks road between Limpy Creek and Pickett Creek Roads.
Additional notices are a result of the Snowshoe Fire which is burning nearly 5,000 acres in the Tiller Ranger District.
- Level 2 evacuations have been issued for people living near Highway 227 in Trail. The evacuations are for all of West Fork Trail Creek Road and Taylor Road, as well as Loper Lane for addresses 214 and above. They also impact addresses on the east side of Highway 227 from the Douglas County border to Loper Lane, and two addresses on the east side of 227.