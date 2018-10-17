Evacuation notices lifted around the Stukel Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – People living near a the Stukel Fire can now rest a little bit easier as evacuation notices are being lifted.
The wildfire started Sunday on Stukel Mountain, about four miles southwest of Olene. At the time, it was estimated that about 15 to 20 homes could be threatened by the fire.
On October 15, there was a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notice issued for people on Hill Road from Dehlinger Road to the junction of Reeder and Hills Roads.
The fire reached 500 acres in size before growth stopped. By October 17, the fire was 70 percent contained.
The line on the east side of the fire was solid enough to keep the fire from moving toward communications towers and private property, allowing crews to lift the Level 1 evacuation notice.
A portion of Hill Road remains closed due to the fire.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership estimates the fire will be fully contained before the end of the week.