Evacuation notices remain in effect around Douglas County wildfire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Campgrounds and structures remain threatened by the Jack Fire burning in the Umpqua National Forest east of Roseburg.
The fire was first reported on the evening of Monday, July 5 about 30 miles east of Glide. By Friday, July 9, the fire was 5,477 acres in size.
Nearly 200 structures are threatened by the fire as Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices remain in effect. For the latest evacuation zones, visit https://bit.ly/3hKY9gq. In addition, Highway 138E is closed
The fire’s growth is expected to continue as the area experiences hotter and drier weather over the next few days.
Crews are working on building containment lines and creating defensible space ahead of the fire while also scouting contingent lines. Engine and aircraft are ready to tackle any spot fires that show up.
On Thursday, crews reportedly worked on protecting the Horseshoe Bend campground. At Dry Creek, resources are focusing on protecting private property in the area by creating defensible space around homes and outbuildings.
As of Friday morning, the Jack Fire was 0% contained.
For the latest updates, visit the Jack Fire Facebook page at https://fb.me/JackFire2021