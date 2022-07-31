Evacuation Order & Warning in Yreka for McKinney Fire

YREKA, Calif. – Yreka PD has issued an Evacuation Order for the area west of Fairchild Street and Shasta Street to include Oakridge Mobile Estates due to the McKinney Fire. YPD says residents in that area should evacuate immediately. An Evacuation Warning has also been issued for all areas of Yreka west of I-5. A shelter is opening at Weed Community Center. Go to Siskiyou Co. Office of Emergency Management on Facebook/Twitter for the last updates. For latest evacuation maps visit community.zonehaven.com.

Press Release from Siskiyou Co. Office of Emergency Services:

YREKA, Calif. – Yreka Police Department has issued an Evacuation Order for the area west of Fairchild Street and Shasta Street to include Oakridge Mobile Estates. This area is being evacuated due to proximity to the fire and the need for additional time necessary for this this group of residents to safely evacuate. Residents in the Evacuation Order area should evacuate immediately.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for all areas of Yreka west of I-5. Residents in the Evacuation Warning area should prepare to evacuate and should be ready if the area is changed to an order.

An Evacuation Shelter is opening at Weed Community Center 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Weed, CA.

The shelter at Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka is closing.

Animal Sheltering is available at the following locations:

Dog Evacuation Shelter: 2216 East Oberlin Road, Yreka CA 96097, 530-842-0829

Cat Evacuation Shelter: 109 North Broadway Street, Yreka, CA 96097, 541-531-1086

Livestock Animal Evacuation Shelter: 1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097 (access from Sharps road at horse barns) 530-340-1038

All found animals (with no known owner) within evacuation zone will be posted at: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/animalcontrol/page/mckinney-fire-lost-found-animals

Evacuation Zone map can be accessed on Zone Haven: community.zonehaven.com .

Please follow Siskiyou County OES on Facebook for information updates.

Photo of updated evacuation zones for Yreka below: