Evacuation process started at Worthington Fire near Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Worthington Fire is burning between Eagle Point and Butte Falls. It started late Thursday afternoon around roughly 4 P.M. ODF said it grew to 150 acres by 5:45 Thursday evening and is spreading East.

The fire is off Worthington road near the Brownsboro highway. Multiple agencies responded. As of 7 o’clock in the evening Thursday, Oregon Department of Forestry crews told us they were beginning the evacuation process with residents between the 1500 and 3200 blocks of Worthington Road. Oregon fire crews use levels of evacuation readiness – either ready, set or go – to prepare people who need to evacuate. Initially, it was unclear what level of evacuation people were under in the area. Crews did say that one ranch was threatened and firefighters were setting up a perimeter around it. NBC5’s closest reporter to the scene was with ODF, and they were also being moved from their staging area and further from the fire line.

According to ODF, it’s also windy in the area, so it called in six helicopters and four air tankers to help contain the flames. A tanker from Redmond, Oregon was on the way to assist with the fire. A U.S. Forest Service VLAT also dropped at least 90,000 gallons of water to assist with the flames.

The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land and private property. Two dozers are on scene, with two more called in to help. Pacific Power was also on the scene.

Worthington Road was closed for fire traffic.

The area is under a red flag warning. The cause is under investigation. We’ll have continuing coverage of this breaking news throughout the evening. Stay with NBC5 news on Facebook at KOBI-TV/NBC5.

