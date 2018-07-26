Evacuations around Snowshoe Fire downgraded to Level 1

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of 11:10 a.m. on July 26. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. For the latest updates, visit the following website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Areas previously under a Level 2 (be set) evacuation notice due to the Snowshoe Fire are now under a Level 1 (be ready) notice.
The Snowshoe Fire is part of the South Umpqua Complex, most of which is burning in Douglas County. However, this particular fire is located along the borders of Douglas and Jackson Counties.
On July 23, the fire grew to the point where it began to threaten nearby residences. At the time, the following residences were told they need to be set to leave their homes:
- Addresses on the west side of Highway 227 from the Douglas County border to Loper Lane.
- The addresses of 7544, 7600 on the east side of Highway 227.
- All addresses on West Fork Trail Creek Road.
- All addresses on Taylor Road. Loper Lane, addresses of 214 and above.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they worked to notify all residents in-person.
On July 26, firefighters said the Snowshoe Fire was mostly contained. The entire area previously under a Level 2 evacuation notice was downgraded to a Level 1.
Crews began work on extinguishing residual heat near the edges of the fire to prevent flames from crossing established containment lines.