Evacuations issued for residences near Hendrix Fire

Jacksonville, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is issuing evacuation notices to 35 addresses due to the Hendrix Fire near Hells Peak, southeast of Ruch. On Wednesday, July 18, JCSO Search and Rescue teams began going door-to-door to advise residents of the evacuations.
The following evacuation zones are now in effect:
Level 3 “GO”: Little Applegate Road to Wagner Creek Road, bordered by USFS roads 2040 on the north and 20 on the south. This zone affects two addresses: 16001 Wagner Creek Road and 23000 Little Applegate Road (Wrangle Campground).
Level 2 “BE SET”: The Dog Fork community, from Little Applegate Road to west of Yale Creek Road. This zone contains 31 addresses: 3975 to 4075 Dog Fork Road, and 3812 to 6969 Yale Creek Road.
Level 2 “BE SET”: Wagner Creek Road south of Wagner Gap to USFS road 20. This zone contains two addresses: 3434 McDonald Creek Road and 16099 Wagner Creek Road.
No addresses in these evacuation zones have phone numbers or email addresses registered with the Jackson County Emergency Management Citizen Alert program, so no alerts will be sent. You can sign up for emergency alerts HERE.
A community meeting will take place Wednesday night at Ruch Community Bible Church. You can find more information HERE.
