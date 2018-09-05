Evacuations ordered, I-5 closed due to wildfire in northern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Residents along Interstate 5 near the border of Shasta and Siskiyou Counties are being evacuated due to a wildfire.
Interstate 5 was closed from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to 3.6 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road.
Deputies are evacuating the area north of Lakehead to Siskiyou County. And evacuation shelter will open at the Mt. Shasta Community Center.
Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday the fire was 500 acres.
