Even scientists surprised by quality of Jupiter images

(CNN) NASA is sharing some stunning composite images of Jupiter from the James Webb Space Telescope.

They put rainbow auroras, giant storms, and far-off galaxies on display.

An observation leader said they were surprised at the quality of the images.

In one, orange and yellow at Jupiter’s poles fade to blues and purples toward the center.

And its famous great red spot, a storm big enough to engulf the earth, appears white.

A Webb scientist says the numerous bright white spots and streaks are likely very high-altitude cloud tops of condensed convective storms.

NASA said you can also see faint rings and far-off galaxies “photobombing” in the background.