Ex-deputy argues he didn’t have to intervene in deadly school shooting

FORT Lauderdale, Fla. (WTVJ/NBC) – Parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas students got a win in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, where a judge ruled on a negligence lawsuit filed against disgraced Broward Deputy Scot Peterson.
Former School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is being sued by a father who lost his daughter in the shooting.
Andrew Pollack is his name and Meadow was his daughter.
Pollack claims Peterson neglected his duty to protect Meadow and the other victims on the day of the shooting and Pollack is looking to hold Peterson and others accountable.
Peterson filed a motion to dismiss the case saying he had no legal duty to confront the gunman.
But Pollack’s argument is that Peterson, a sworn deputy and the only armed guard on campus was, obligated to go after the gunman.
The judge ruled against Peterson and this case will move forward.
After the hearing, Pollack talked about the importance of legal action in the wake of the shooting. “You get accountability in the courts and that is where we are going to get accountability, not with politicians, you know I’m not knocking my friends who are politicians, but it is in the courthouse is where you get real accountability and this is a start in the case.”
17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.