Exclusive interview with Rep. Greg Walden

Medford, Ore., — While it is the 100th day in office for President Trump, politicians like U.S. Representative Greg Walden are getting things done here on the local level.
Representative Greg Walden hosted several town hall meetings across the Rogue Valley over the last few weeks.
While not everyone has the same views as him, he says listening to the people is something that matters a lot, because it means at least they’re engaged, and care about the future.
“It’s my job to listen, to take all that in, evaluate it and move forward. We had 7500 to 8000 people turn out.”
Representative Walden has done 13 town halls so far this year, and says he has at least 7 more to do.
While most of Representative Walden’s supporters are republican, he has a message for those who may still feel uneasy about some of President Trumps political moves.
“You’re gonna see a lot of bi-partisan legislative efforts going forward, and hopefully we can channel a bit of that energy into constructive efforts legislatively.”
Coming up tomorrow on NBC5 News at six, hear more from our exclusive interview with Representative Walden.