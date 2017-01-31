Home
Executive order impacting the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service

Another executive order is having a local impact.

Right now, the National Park Service is experiencing a budget freeze.

Crater Lake National park says it’s working with the administration to make sure visitor needs are met.

The executive order also affects the U.S. Forest Service.

This is typically a time when the Forest Service would start looking at hiring seasonal firefighters.

NBC5 reached out to the local forest service office to find out the steps it’s taking.

The office says it’s waiting for further clarification and direction from the Office of Personnel Management related to the hiring freeze.

