Exit 24 & 21 reopen along with parts of Phoenix & Talent

PHOENIX, Ore. – Small sections of Phoenix and Talent are reopening in the wake of the Almeda Fire.
Over a week after the fire started, the following areas are being downgraded from a Level 3 (go!) to a Level 2 (be set) evacuation notification:
- In Talent, the Talent Truck Stop area and the Talent/Ashland RV Park just off Exit 21.
- In Phoenix, the west side of I-5 including the Holiday RV Park and adjacent shopping center
- Phoenix along Oregon 99 south of Cheryl Lane near Ray’s Market south to Oak Street at the end the Main Street couplet.
Interstate Exit 21 has been reopened and traffic can continue westbound on Valley View Road. Highway 99 traffic can continue west into Talent. However, Highway 99 is closed for southbound traffic at the intersection with Valley View Road.
Parts of Highway 99 are now open north of Valley View Road until the intersection with Colver Road.
Exit 24 is open west to Highway 99, where northbound traffic is prohibited. However, traffic is allowed south through downtown Phoenix to the intersection of Main Street and Oak Street.