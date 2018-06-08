Expanding daycare: seniors and kids

(NBC News) – There is something special going on in a Silver Spring, Maryland that’s changing the lives of people inside.
Pre-schoolers and grown-ups of all ages, some of whom are special needs, are attending the same daycare.
81-year-old Shirley Makel says it reminds her of when her kids were little.
“I would read to them every night before they went to sleep,” she says.
A new poll sponsored by Generations United and the Eisner Foundation asked Americans about bringing these diverse age groups together.
Ninety-two percent believe inter-generational activities can reduce loneliness across all ages.
“Older people get purpose, they get vitality,” says the Eisner Foundation’s Trent Stamp. “Younger people get empathy and they get a shared vision for a positive society.”
Eighty-nine percent think serving both children and older adults at the same location is a good use of resources, but there are many rules that make shared facilities hard to set up.
“We’ve set up regulations and accreditation and policies that are out of sync with each other,” explains Generations United Executive Director Donna Butts.
There are only 105 multi-generational sites in the country. Advocates hope government agencies will help both young and old have brighter days by creating more places like this.
