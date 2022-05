MT. SHASTA, Calif. – After over two decades of development, Mt. Shasta Ski Park’s plans to add a new lift and five new runs are moving forward.

After gathering public comment, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors approved the park’s expansion onto Gray Butte.

The project site will include the park’s longest lift and longest run which will be a little over three miles.

Currently, the ski runs are being logged and cleared. The park hopes the lift will be operational by this coming ski season.