Experts give tips to stay on recovery track this NYE

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —As many get ready to celebrate the new year, local health experts say it can be a challenging time for people going through the recovery process. For many, ringing in the new year is culminated with alcohol. But it can be a triggering time for people in the recovery process.

“It can be really difficult to imagine how you might get through that event without using substances but you can with the support and having a recovery-oriented plan,” said Nathan Olsen with the Addictions Recovery Center.

Local health experts say there are things you can do to stay sober during the drinking-prone holiday. The Addiction Recovery Center provides a full continuum of care and substance disorder treatment in Jackson County. Nathan Olsen with the center recommends staying in touch with your support system.

“Be aware of your environment, and what is gonna be there if you got to a family member’s house and you know there’s gonna be alcohol or drugs or substances,” said Olsen.

Olsen says preparation could be key to staying on your successful track.

“Taking the time to set a plan for yourself, I am gonna be here 30 minutes and be accountable to someone who is important to me,” said Olsen.

The Oregon Health Authority launched its Rethink The Drink campaign in the summer. It aims to change the conversation about alcohol and build healthier communities statewide. It’s the first campaign of its kind for any state in the country.

Dr. Tom Jeanne is the Deputy State Health Officer and Seputy State Epidemiologist for the OHA. He says more than 1 in 5 people living in Oregon Drink excessively.

“Many of us cross the line into drinking too much partly because society makes it so easy,” said Dr. Jeanne.

The OHA’s hope is to get the word out through social media and various advertisements about how people can tame their alcohol consumption.

“We aren’t telling people to stop drinking, we’re just asking that they think about the way that alcohol is prevalent in their own lives and communities and raising awareness about the effects alcohol has,” Dr. Jeanne.

For more on the program, visit rethinkthedrink.com. You can reach the community response team at the Addictions Recovery Center at (541)-779-1282.