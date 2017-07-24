Experts: Make sure your eclipse glasses meet safety standards

Medford, Ore. – Ahead of this summer’s solar eclipse, there are reports of unsafe paper solar glasses being distributed, according to NASA.
If you want to directly view the eclipse on August 21, experts say to use eclipse glasses that meet basic safety standards.
The American Astronomical Society has verified five manufacturers are making glasses meeting international standards.
Those manufacturers are American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.
You’ll need to look for glasses with an “ISO” icon, reference number 12312-2.
NASA said to wear eclipse glasses when viewing the partial eclipse.
For those in the “path of totality,” where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon, you can remove your glasses temporarily. As soon as the sun begins to re-appear, put your glasses back on.
If you don’t have access to glasses, you can use the pinhole method to project the sun on the ground.