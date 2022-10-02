Experts say it is safe to get the Flu and COVID vaccines at the same time

MEDFORD, Ore. – With Flu season coming in the Rogue Valley, medical experts are saying it is safe to get the Flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.

The CDC says Flu cases increase in October with about 26 million Americans contracting the Flu each year.

Our very own Dr. Robin Miller says COVID cases are also likely to increase this Flu season, so it is a good idea to get both this year even if you have already been vaccinated for COVID.

The new boosters target both the original strain of the virus and the two omicron sub-variants that are causing most new infections.

“It is totally safe to get your FLU and COVID vaccine at the same time, in fact, I did it last week. People are always concerned about whether it is safe or not and actually this vaccine is very safe. You absolutely do not want to get COVID even if you have been vaccinated for it in the past,” said Dr. Robin Miller.

Dr. Miller says everyone should get a COVID vaccine even if they were fully vaccinated and boosted earlier in the year.

She says most pharmacies are giving out COVID and Flu shots. Here is a great place to find a vaccine.