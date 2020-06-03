Experts warn protests could lead to spike in COVID-19 cases

There’s also the new concern about the thousands and thousands of people out protesting, coming together in close proximity.
This country is still adding around 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day every day while our attention is elsewhere: on protests that might make this pandemic even worse.
New York City Bill de Blasio said, “I’m very worried also that protest is leading to the potential of the spread of the coronavirus and that is not a minor matter at this point. One day, two days… that’s one thing. As it’s continued, that danger is increasing.”
Colorado is now providing masks for protesters and new research published by The Lancet confirms they work. Exposed to this virus unmasked, the chance of infection is 17.4%. With a mask, it tumbles to just 3.1%.
Dr. Tom Inglesby is the director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. He explained, “There’s no doubt at all that this is something that we should all be doing.”
Some places, like New York, are — right now — doing better. Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “The number of new COVID cases walking in the door is at an all-time low.”
But in other states, daily new case counts are still climbing. On the West Coast, California is setting new highs this week. South Carolina, an early re-opener, is now deep red.
Dr. Iglesby said, “When a state’s numbers are going up in new cases we need to watch it really carefully.”
One of the first hot spots on American soil was a nursing home near Seattle: a grim portent.
Federal data now shows around a quarter of all US COVID deaths to date were nursing home residents, number 26,000 people.
The impact of all this will last long, both emotionally and economically. The US economy could take ten years to recover. Output, says the Congressional Budget Office, might fall nearly $8 trillion in the coming decade due to the virus.
Now, President Trump and others speculated hope that summer heat might kill the virus or at least slow the spread. Now that summer is here. We are told that is unlikely. The Director of the National Institutes of Health says that there’s just not enough immunity among us for the heat to really ever become a factor. And he says that lack of immunity will likely be the primary force helping spread this virus through the summer and into the fall.