Explosion sends Grants Pass man to Portland burn center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man is in a Portland burn center after the RV he was staying in exploded.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety arrived at the Rogue Valley Overnighters on NW 6th Street just before 5:30 am and found the RV badly damaged.
The man was able to get out of the trailer on his own and was taken to a Portland burn center with significant burns to 40 percent of his body.
Fire investigators say they found the burners of the stove were in the on position when the man attempted to light a cigarette.
The man’s dog was later found and is being cared for by neighbors.
The Fire Prevention Bureau warns against using stoves and ovens to heat an RV because there is an increased danger of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.